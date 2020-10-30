Conti Cup fixture between Aston Villa and Coventry United postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests
21:01pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Aston Villa’s clash against Coventry United in the Continental League Cup has been postponed after several United players tested positive for Covid-19.
The group stage meeting was scheduled to take place on November 3 at Butts Park Arena.
But hosts United have since entered a period of isolation after several players returned positive coronavirus tests.
In a statement, United said: "The club’s main priority is the health and safety of our players, staff, and opponents.
"We will now work with all those involved to rearrange the Aston Villa fixture and an update will be provided in due course."