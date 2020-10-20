Clare Hunt and Jessika Nash sign for W-League club Canberra United
Canberra United have announced the signings of Clare Hunt and Jessika Nash ahead of the W-League season.
Hunt, 21, is set to return to the team four years after joining for her first stint in 2016.
But after she suffered a knee injury she spent several years on the sidelines, before recently playing for Sydney University.
Speaking about her return, the defender said: "I have been out of the Westfield W-League now for a little while so I am excited to come back to Canberra United.
"It will be great to play in the Westfield W-League alongside girls that I have played with at Sydney Uni or with Canberra United.
"It is wonderful to be back with the club and I am really excited for the season ahead."
Head coach Vicki Linton will be leading the players during the upcoming season.
Meanwhile, Canberra’s other signing Nash will be making her W-League debut when she lines up for the Australian side.
The 16 year-old has previously captained the Junior Matildas at the 2019 AFC U16 Women’s Championship in Thailand.
She said: "I am looking forward to the season and working with Vicki at Canberra United. It is a bit daunting to think of heading to Canberra at my age but I'm more excited than anything."
The dates for the upcoming W-League season have not yet been announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.