Clare Hunt and Jessika Nash sign for W-League club Canberra United

Clare Hunt (left) is returning to the club after years out of the W-League
Clare Hunt (left) is returning to the club after years out of the W-League - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
16:34pm, Tue 20 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Canberra United have announced the signings of Clare Hunt and Jessika Nash ahead of the W-League season.

Hunt, 21, is set to return to the team four years after joining for her first stint in 2016.

But after she suffered a knee injury she spent several years on the sidelines, before recently playing for Sydney University.

Speaking about her return, the defender said: "I have been out of the Westfield W-League now for a little while so I am excited to come back to Canberra United.

"It will be great to play in the Westfield W-League alongside girls that I have played with at Sydney Uni or with Canberra United.

"It is wonderful to be back with the club and I am really excited for the season ahead."

Head coach Vicki Linton will be leading the players during the upcoming season. 

Meanwhile, Canberra’s other signing Nash will be making her W-League debut when she lines up for the Australian side.

The 16 year-old has previously captained the Junior Matildas at the 2019 AFC U16 Women’s Championship in Thailand.

She said: "I am looking forward to the season and working with Vicki at Canberra United. It is a bit daunting to think of heading to Canberra at my age but I'm more excited than anything."

The dates for the upcoming W-League season have not yet been announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Sign up to our newsletter

Football

signings