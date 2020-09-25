US soccer star Christen Press is itching to get on the pitch for Manchester United as she hasn’t played competitive football for six months.

Press opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup this summer before signing for United and has not played since the SheBelieves Cup back in March.

She said: "I never thought I would be away from the game for this long. I have been away from football - at least in a team environment with a coach and team-mates - for six months. That's the longest stretch of my life.

"So what an opportunity to play and compete. I have missed competition so much over the past six months - so I'm a little crazy and a little bit competitive right now. Hopefully after my first few games I get that out."

She signed for United earlier this month in a one-year deal from NWSL club Utah Royals. She hasn’t been the only US player to move to the Women’s Super League with Tobin Heath also joining United and Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis signing for Manchester City.

Press added she likes that her national team-mates will be her rivals at her new club.

“It's really fun that they are going to be in the same city. Hopefully when it's safe, we'll be able to see them and spend time with them,” she said.

“But we are also in a rat race to compete and help our teams as best we can.”

United’s next game is against Brighton and Hove Albion on October 4.