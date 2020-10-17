Christen Press says breaking Man United’s merchandise record with Tobin Heath shows ‘how far the women’s game has come’
Manchester United’s Christen Press has said breaking the merchandise record for the women’s team with Tobin Heath shows just ‘how far the women’s game has come’.
Press and Heath sold six times more products for the women’s side after signing in September than the club’s previous record month.
She told BBC Sport: "That's great to hear. Part of our job - which isn't necessarily what we want it to be - is fighting for the respect for women's sports.
"So to hear that jersey sales go up and that there are great fans in the women's game makes me very proud of how far the game has come in the United States and hopefully here in England."
And United manager Casey Stoney says the revenue from the merchandise is only going to help the club.
She added: "I think it says a lot about the women's game, this football club and those players in terms of what they've achieved in the game and the fan base they've got across the US.
"It's massively positive because, not only does it mean that people are putting female players names on the back of their shirts, it means that there's revenue coming back in and that just helps us as a club."