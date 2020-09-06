Christen Press and Tobin Heath ‘sign for Manchester United'

Press and Heath have reportedly signed for the Reds
By Sarah Rendell
11:04am, Sun 06 Sep 2020
US internationals Christen Press and Tobin Heath have reportedly signed for Women’s Super League club Manchester United.

The pair were said to be in talks with the club last month but it is now a done deal, according to The Inquirer.

United get their WSL campaign underway today against current champions Chelsea.

If the pair do sign for the club they will be the latest US players to do so after Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle signed for Manchester City last month.

