Man United’s Christen Press and Tobin Heath snapped up by Racing Louisville FC in expansion draft
The playing rights of Christen Press and Tobin Heath have been acquired by new National Women’s Soccer League club Racing Louisville FC in their expansion draft.
While both World Cup winners are currently playing for Women’s Super League club Manchester United, they will play for Racing on their return to the NWSL.
The club were allowed to choose two players or one US allocated player from each existing NWSL club, except Chicago Red Stars with whom they made a separate deal.
The club had already signed three players, Savannah McCaskill, Yuki Nagasato and Cheyna Matthews and have now added a further 14.
Racing’s head coach Christy Holly said: "We’ve been quite diligent about researching every single player from their favourite position, to where they’re most valuable on the field, to the relationships they have off the field, and to what they can bring to the organization.
"Overall, we’ve tried to take that very diligent approach and we feel confident that we have hopefully selected the right people.”
Full list of players acquired in the draft
Addisyn Merrick (North Carolina Courage, defender)
Lauren Milliet (North Carolina Courage, midfielder)
Julia Ashley (OL Reign, defender)
Michelle Betos (OL Reign, goalkeeper)
Jennifer Cudjoe (Sky Blue FC, midfielder)
Kaleigh Riehl (Sky Blue FC, defender)
Cece Kizer (Houston Dash, forward)
Erin Simon (Houston Dash, defender)
Katie Lund (Washington Spirit, goalkeeper)
Katie McClure (Washington Spirit, forward)
Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride, currently on loan to Tottenham Hotspur, defender)
Caitlin Foord (Orlando Pride, currently plays for Arsenal, forward)
Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC, currently plays for Manchester United, midfielder)
Christen Press (Utah Royals FC, currently plays for Manchester United, forward)