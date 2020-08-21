Women’s Super League champions Chelsea are looking to defend their title and do it ‘on their own terms’ this season, according to star forward Sam Kerr.

The Blues won the WSL after the Football Association cancelled the season due to the pandemic and used a points per game system to calculate the final placings. This meant Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City in the table to claim the title.

“We want to win the league again and do it on our own terms. We’ve got big games, Champions League, FA Cup from last year, so I guess for me it’s just about winning as many trophies as I can. I think there’s six up for grabs for us so hopefully all six,” said Kerr.

“I just want to slide into the team, play consistent football and help the team out however I can. I only managed to score one goal in the few games I played last season so I want to build on that and contribute as much as I can.”

While the WSL begins on September 5/6, Chelsea’s season will begin on August 29 in the revived Community Shield tournament. They will play Man City at Wembley and Kerr has said the club are ’ready for it’.

"I’m so excited to play, it’s been a while and it’s a great fixture to start our campaign. Man City are one of the best teams in the league and probably Europe so it’s going to be exciting.

"Last year when I played in the game against them it was one of the most difficult matches, but we’ve been working really hard and we’re ready for it.

“We want to start the season on a high so it’s a big game for us and anytime there’s a trophy at stake it’s super exciting.”