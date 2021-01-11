Chelsea star Sam Kerr has said the champions’ current squad is the best she has ever played in.

Kerr signed for the Blues a year ago from NWSL club Chicago Red Stars and has also played at Sky Blue FC and Perth Glory.

She told The Telegraph: “I’ve played with some amazing starting XIs, but for the 20-something players we have here, like-for-like, it’s probably the best overall squad I’ve played in, with the depth we have.

"I felt pressure to deliver straight away because I didn’t want to let them down, not because anybody was putting pressure on me.”

She has to fight for her name on the team sheet against the likes of Beth England, Pernille Harder and Guro Reiten. While manager Emma Hayes runs a tight ship at Chelsea, Kerr has revealed she was one of the main reasons she moved to the WSL giants.

“Emma [Hayes] was a huge factor for me," said Kerr. "We spoke for many years before I was coming, and I didn’t sign because of the football coach Emma was, it was because of the kind person she was.

“When I spoke to her, it was never really about football, it was about who I am and my family. She cares more about the person than the player and that was really important to me. That also trickles down onto the field and it really shows.”

Chelsea climbed to second in the WSL at the weekend after they beat Reading 5-0. They play Manchester United this weekend where they will hope to knock United off top spot.