Chelsea’s Pernille Harder on signing for the WSL champions: ‘This move is just perfect for me'
Danish international Pernille Harder has said signing for Women’s Super League champions Chelsea was the ‘perfect move for her’.
She has moved from German club VfL Wolfsburg, who she played for in the Champions League final last Sunday, and was unveiled as the Blues’ latest star this week for a reported world record figure of around £250,000.
“The English league has developed a lot over the past years, and, in this moment, might be the strongest in Europe - or maybe the world. Of course I want to be in that league. This move is just perfect for me,” she told The Telegraph.
She added what a great manager Emma Hayes is.
"You get motivated when you listen to her. I like that she dares to say: ‘Yeah - we want to win the Champions League. We want to be the best club in Europe.’
"I said, ‘Yes - I want that, too.’ If the coach was like- ‘Maybe-’ I’d be: ‘Do you really believe in the team?’ She really believes we are good enough to win the Champions League.”
Before Champions League action gets back underway, the WSL starts this weekend with Chelsea playing Manchester United away tomorrow.