Chelsea’s Pernille Harder says the competition in the WSL is ‘impressive'
Chelsea’s star signing Pernille Harder says the fact there are five or six teams in the Women’s Super League that ‘could take points form anyone’ is impressive.
She said: "The first five or six teams are really good, they can take points from anyone. Maybe there’s a bottom that’s not on the same level, but the fact there are five or six teams on that level is really impressive.
“It will make it so interesting; you know everyone can lose points. That’s important, instead of having leagues with just two good teams, and those two teams just take points from each other.”
Harder added she loves working with Blues boss Emma Hayes.
She said: "It’s been good. It’s inspiring to get a new kind of coach, a new way of thinking and seeing different parts of the game. I’m enjoying it."