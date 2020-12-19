Chelsea v Tottenham postponed after coronavirus outbreak in Blues’ camp
Defending Women’s Super League champions Chelsea’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Blues’ camp.
The match was going to be both clubs’ last match of 2020 before their Christmas break.
Chelsea said: "Those affected immediately began a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and Government guidelines.
“The health and safety of our players and support staff remain paramount. The women’s squad will now begin their winter break, returning to training in the New Year.”
The rescheduled date for the fixture has not yet been confirmed.
The news will be disappointing for fans especially as the match could have been World Cup winner Alex Morgan’s last in a Spurs shirt.
Her deal runs until the end of 2020 but it has a clause which states she can extend her stay until the end of the season. Confirmation on whether she will stay or go has not yet been revealed.
The postponement is the second WSL match to be postponed this weekend due to coronavirus.
West Ham’s match against Aston Villa has been rescheduled due to a positive case in the Hammers squad.