Chelsea and Canadian international footballer Jessie Fleming has revealed her idol growing up was Brazilian star Marta Vieira da Silva.

Fleming, 22, recently signed for the Women’s Super League champions prior to the 2020/21 season and has now opened up about who she looked up to as a youngster.

Speaking to the club website, she said: "When I was really young, I loved Marta. I remember my older brother made me a collage with pictures of Marta and Pele for my birthday one year.

"However, watching [Andres] Iniesta and Barcelona under Pep [Guardiola] truly made me fall in love with the game. They played the most beautiful, well thought-out football I think we will ever see – tiki taka all over the pitch and all of the players were incredibly unselfish."

Marta is a six-time World Player of the Year who dominated the sport during the 2000s.

Fleming also discussed her biggest achievement in football to date, which was her bronze medal with Canada at the Rio Olympic Games four years ago.

When asked what the highlight of her career has been so far, she said: "Winning a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"I think being a part of the Canadian Olympic Team, meeting and cheering on Canadian athletes from other sports, and representing my country was an incredible experience.

"I would like to think most Canadians are extremely proud of where they come from (I know I am) and representing that pride as a Canadian athlete is a great honour."

Chelsea are next in action in the Continental League Cup on November 3 against Tottenham Hotspur.