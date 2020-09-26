Chelsea defender Hannah Blundell says she is confident the Blues will come away with a win from their FA Cup quarter-final against Everton tomorrow.

She added the confidence comes from knowing how many ‘winners’ they have in the team.

She said: "Our goal is to win trophies and as Emma [Hayes] said at the beginning of the season, there are six trophies up for grabs, we’ve already got one so we’ve started really well. We need to make sure we take one game at a time and not think too far ahead. This week is FA Cup so that’s our main focus.

"We’ve got so many winners in our team and I’m confident that whoever we play and whoever plays in the team, that we will come away with results. Cup games are completely different to league matches because it’s a one-off game and anything can happen, but like I said we have got winners in our team and we’re just focusing on ourselves.

“As a footballer you want to be involved in a successful team, you want to be at the top of the table winning, fighting for championships and I’m really excited for the season ahead.’”

Everton v Chelsea kicks off at 1pm tomorrow and you can follow all the action live, here on NewsChain.