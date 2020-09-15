Chelsea forward Fran Kirby says the performance at the weekend against Bristol City was ‘incredible’.

Kirby was among nine goalscorers as the champions demolished City 9-0.

She said: "It was really nice to get a goal. I’ve had a really good pre-season and I’ve found my stride throughout that. It was always important for me to get that first goal and maybe I would have liked the goal to look a little bit nicer.

“They all count through, it went in so I was delighted and I was delighted as well with the team performance. It was incredible.”

New signing Pernille Harder also scored against City, her first goal for the Blues and Kirby says she has been a ‘breath of fresh air’ since joining the team.

"It’s always exciting when you sign a player like Pernille. We have world-class players in the team so we want to keep building on that.

"She’s been a breath of fresh air and it was great for her to get her first goal. She came in and had an impact on the game and that’s what you want to do coming on as a substitute.

“It’s been a learning curve for everyone with her coming in, she’s showcased her talent and it’s exciting for us.”

Chelsea will next be in action in their FA Cup quarter-final against Everton on September 27