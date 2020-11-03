Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert feels it’s tough to switch back to club football after playing for your country.

There was a recent international break for the Euro qualifiers in which Cuthbert’s Scotland beat Albania 3-0 and lost 1-0 to Finland.

She said: "We were starting to really build good momentum before the break but to then switch back into Chelsea mode when you’ve been away with your country can be quite tough.

"Emma [Hayes] really helps though because she gets us straight back into the focus of Chelsea and all the games coming up.

“I absolutely love being back with the girls, it’s so nice to be back in the environment. It’s like my second home, these girls are my family.”

Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur this evening in the Continental League Cup and Cuthbert will be hoping her good run of form continues as she has scored four goals in seven games.

She added: "It seems to always be the case, every time I hit good form, something always disrupts it but this time I’m not going to let that happen.

"I’m committed to working hard and that’s the focus at a club like this when competition is so high, you need to just get your head down and work hard.

“I think hard work is the basis of what gets you places and if I get that right hopefully the performances will follow as well.”

Chelsea v Spurs will kick off tonight at 7pm and live updates will be available from NewsChain.