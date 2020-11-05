Chelsea’s Emma Hayes on playing ‘unbelievable’ Everton in the WSL
Everton have already beaten Chelsea this season and Blues manager Emma Hayes has said they have to be ‘humble’ heading into their Women’s Super League match against them this weekend.
The Toffees stunned Chelsea in their FA Cup quarter-final in September as they defeated them 2-1 and they are so far unbeaten in the WSL this season.
Hayes said: "Look at Everton’s season, they’ve been unbelievable. Willie [Kirk] has done an incredible job and it just shows what you can achieve with investment.
"They’ve bought quality players. They took Man City to 120 minutes in the FA Cup final, their goalkeeper was the standout performer in that game and against us earlier this season.
“They’ve got so many top players, I don’t take them lightly at all. They’ve turned us over and beaten us – we have to be humble, respectful, about the quality they’ve got in the side. I’m very familiar with how good they are.”
Defending champions Chelsea are also undefeated in the WSL and they will look to maintain their near-perfect start to their campaign.
Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 12 on Sunday.