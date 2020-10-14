Chelsea v Spurs Conti Cup fixture brought forward
21:00pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Chelsea’s upcoming Continental League Cup fixture against Tottenham has been brought forward a day to November 3.
The reason behind the change in schedule has not been revealed but it has been confirmed kick off will be at 7pm.
The match will be Chelsea’s first since October 11 after their WSL fixture against Aston Villa, scheduled for October 17, was postponed after a Villa player tested positive for Covid-19.
So far in the Conti Cup, Chelsea have got their title defence off to a perfect start after they beat Arsenal 4-1 on October 7.
While Spurs defeated London City Lionesses 4-0 in their clash.