Chelsea’s Beth England shares childhood photo where she looks like a ‘baby Kevin De Bruyne’
Chelsea and England star Beth England has joined in on a Twitter challenge and uploaded a childhood photo where she looks like Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne.
The challenge is the ‘how it started’ and ‘how it’s going’ where she shared a snap of herself with a trophy at childhood club Junior Tykes FC next to a photo of her now at the Blues with one of her many trophies she has won recently.
England had a stellar 2020/21 season before it was cancelled, winning Player of the Year awards, the Women’s Super League and the Continental League Cup.
And while she has started on the bench for some games so far this season, she has continued her run of form as she scored her 50th goal for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Conti Cup last week.
Chelsea will now not take to the pitch until November 4 in the Conti Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues will not play in the WSL this weekend after their match against Aston Villa was postponed following a Villa player testing positive for coronavirus.