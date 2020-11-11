‘It was a big statement’ is the verdict of Chelsea’s Beth England on her club’s 4-0 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League at the weekend.

The match was only England’s third league start of the season and she scored twice.

She said: "Everton came out fighting as we knew they would and just as they did went we went to their place when they managed to turn us over.

"They have shown that they are not here to make up the numbers this season – they went on to make the FA Cup final and so [this] was a big statement from us.

“We were much more resilient in our performance. We knew they weren’t going to make it easy for us and I think with the quality that we have, we persevered and we managed to get that early goal which helped to settle the nerves.”

Chelsea are the WSL defending champions and they are currently in third position after recording four wins and a draw.

England added it’s good to see the team taking their opportunities when they are presented to them.

"Emma [Hayes] really emphasised on us taking shots. I don’t think we’ve been taking enough this season so when you get in and around those areas we have to have a go, take our chances and thankfully that came off.

“The girls put in a classy performance. In this team there is so much talent, we are a great bunch of girls, we believe in each other and it’s good to see that when we are getting opportunities, we are taking them.”

Chelsea will face Arsenal this weekend in the WSL.