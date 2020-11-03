Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Conti Cup: What time? How do I watch? And injury news
The second round of the group stage Continental League Cup matches begin this evening with a clash between defending champions Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
So far in the competition the Blues have defeated Arsenal 4-1 as Magdalena Eriksson, Guro Reiten and Beth England stunned the Gunners.
While Tottenham have beaten London City Lionesses 4-0 to start their campaign perfectly.
Spurs will be bidding for their first Cup title this season while Chelsea will be aiming to win their second as last season was the first time Emma Hayes’ side got their hands on the trophy.
Tottenham will be without one of their managers as Karen Hills is still isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19. This means Juan Amoros will take charge this evening.
What time?
The match will kick off at 7pm tonight.
Injury news
No Chelsea players sustained any injuries while out on international duty in the past few weeks and so Emma Hayes will be able to have her pick of stars.
While for Spurs Chloe Peplow is unavailable due to a foot injury, Anna Filbey in also injured and there has been no word on if Alex Morgan will make her debut today.