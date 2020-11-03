Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Conti Cup LIVE

Chelsea will hope to continue their title defence this evening
Chelsea will hope to continue their title defence this evening - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
18:06pm, Tue 03 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The second round of the group stage Continental League Cup matches begin this evening with a clash between defending champions Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

So far in the competition the Blues have defeated Arsenal 4-1 as Magdalena Eriksson, Guro Reiten and Beth England stunned the Gunners.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Chelsea are raring to go!

The Blues are out on the pitch at Kingsmeadow!

Who will win this one? Just under an hour to go.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hills absence

Remember Tottenham’s co-manager Karen Hills won’t be involved in tonight’s match as she is self-isolating.

Juan Amoros will take charge of Spurs for the clash

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Welcome back to the Conti Cup!

Continental League Cup action is back this evening with Chelsea competing against Spurs!

Team news will be released soon so stay tuned!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

FA Women's Continental League Cup

Chelsea FC Women

Tottenham Hotspur FC Women