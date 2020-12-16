Chelsea v Benfica, Champions League LIVE: What time? How do I watch? Latest team news
Chelsea face Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday evening.
In the first leg, Chelsea won 5-0 with Fran Kirby making history as her brace made her the Blues’ all-time leading goal scorer.
The result means the Portuguese side will have to pull off a stunning comeback to go through to the next round, especially as the Champions League trophy is one Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is gunning for this season.
Hayes has not won the title since taking charge of the club in 2012 and it is the last one she needs in her trophy cabinet as she has won every other competition.
She has come close to getting her hands on the Champions League as Chelsea have reached the semi-finals, in 2018 and 2019, but they were knocked out by VfL Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively.
What time?
The match will kick off at 7pm and you can keep up to date with all the action here at NewsChain.
Injury news
Both sides have reported no new injury worries.