Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica, Champions League LIVE

Chelsea beat Benfica 5-0 in the first leg
Chelsea beat Benfica 5-0 in the first leg (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
19:09pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea face Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie in the Women’s Champions League.

In the first leg, Chelsea won 5-0 with Fran Kirby making history as her brace made her the Blues’ all-time leading goal scorer.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

8 min: Chelsea corner

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

7 min: Unbelievable that Charles has missed that!

An open goal and she sends the ball skyward!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

5 min: Chelsea are continuing to pressure Benfica

There midfield is loose which is allowing the Blues to run riot at the moment

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

4 min: So close for England!

Her attempt went just wide after Reiten creates a great chance

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

3 min: Chelsea are the dominant side in these opening phases.

They have all the possession and have created multiple chances already

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

2 min: How did that not go in??

Benfica’s keeper manages to keep out three attempts at goal from Kerr

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

1 min: Close for Chelsea! 

Fleming has a shot and it goes just wide

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

1 min: Kerr crossed the ball into the box but no one was there to receive it

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica

1 min: England is down injured in the first kick of the game 

The ball winded the forward but she is back playing now

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Here we go!

The match has kicked off at Kingsmeadow!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
12

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Champions League

Chelsea FC Women

Benfica