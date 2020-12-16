Chelsea face Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie in the Women’s Champions League.
In the first leg, Chelsea won 5-0 with Fran Kirby making history as her brace made her the Blues’ all-time leading goal scorer.
Chelsea 0-0 (5-0) Benfica
7 min: Unbelievable that Charles has missed that!
An open goal and she sends the ball skyward!
5 min: Chelsea are continuing to pressure Benfica
There midfield is loose which is allowing the Blues to run riot at the moment
4 min: So close for England!
Her attempt went just wide after Reiten creates a great chance
3 min: Chelsea are the dominant side in these opening phases.
They have all the possession and have created multiple chances already
2 min: How did that not go in??
Benfica’s keeper manages to keep out three attempts at goal from Kerr
1 min: Close for Chelsea!
Fleming has a shot and it goes just wide
1 min: Kerr crossed the ball into the box but no one was there to receive it
1 min: England is down injured in the first kick of the game
The ball winded the forward but she is back playing now
Here we go!
The match has kicked off at Kingsmeadow!
