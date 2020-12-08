Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has said team selection at the club this season is highly ‘competitive’ and if players aren’t performing in training they don’t make the cut.

The ruthless nature of selection comes as manager Emma Hayes has a whole host of stars in her squad. Alongside Australian international Kerr, she has Lioness Beth England, Danish star Pernille Harder, England’s Fran Kirby and Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert to name just a few.

Kerr said: "Every game matters for us. If you aren't performing in training, you aren’t in the team, you aren’t in the squad. Every day is really important and that keeps the standard high.

"Although we are a tight-knit team, we are so competitive and we are competing against each other. When we play an intrasquad match, it’s always very competitive and has a bite to it because everyone wants a spot in the starting 11.

“There is always people on the bench who, although you are supporting your team, you are still disappointed and so it keeps you hungry. Emma is kind of lucky, she doesn’t have it easy but there's fire in everyone’s belly, everyone wants to be in the team and contributing.”

Kerr was selected for last weekend’s match against West Ham which saw her score her first hat-trick for the Blues in their 3-2 victory. The win also set a new Women’s Super League record as Chelsea have now had 12 consecutive home league wins.

Their next WSL fixture is on Sunday against Brighton, but before that they face Benfica on Wednesday in the Round of 32 in the Women’s Champions League.