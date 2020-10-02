Chelsea star Pernille Harder named Uefa Player of the Year for a second time
Chelsea striker Pernille Harder has won the 2019/20 Uefa Player of the Year award.
The 27 year-old Denmark international becomes the first player to win the prize for the second time after she won in 2018.
Lyon captain Wendie Renard and England international Lucy Bronze finished in second and third respectively.
Harder signed for reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea last month on a three-year contract, where she became the world’s most expensive female footballer.
Harder said: "What an honour it is to win such a prestigious award for the second time.
“It’s been an unbelievable year for me on the pitch. I’m extremely proud to receive this tribute and be recognised for what I do.”
She joined the Blues from VfL Wolfsburg where she made 75 appearances, and was also part of two Champions League finals in 2018 and 2020, losing both to Lyon.
She has also won four domestic titles in the Frauen Bundesliga and the Denmark captain has earned 120 caps for her national side after making her senior debut in 2009.