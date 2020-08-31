Chelsea set to sign Pernille Harder from beaten Champions League finalists VfL Wolfsburg
Chelsea are set to announce the signing of VfL Wolfsburg star Pernille Harder.
Harder has won four consecutive Frauen Bundesliga titles with the German side and scored 27 goals in 22 league games last season. Since signing in January 2017 she has scored 105 goals for Wolfsburg.
The signing, reported by The Telegraph, would see Harder join her partner Magdalena Eriksson at the Blues. It is thought the move is partly motivated so she can be closer to Eriksson.
Chelsea have already begun their season with a trophy after they beat Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday to claim the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008.
If she does sign for the English side, Harder’s farewell to Wolfsburg will be the 3-1 defeat to Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final last night.
She would also become the latest international star to move to the WSL ahead of it curtain-raiser fixtures this weekend.