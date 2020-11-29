Chelsea have announced that over 700 fans will be able to attend their Women’s Super League clash against West Ham on December 6.

The move follows the Government’s announcement that a limited number of supporters can return to grounds in Tiers 1 and 2 in England. And with London in Tier 2, the Blues are able to welcome fans back to Kingsmeadow for the first time since March.

Tickets are exclusively available for season ticket holders and go on sale from 12pm Monday until 12pm Thursday.

There will be no away fans and the club have reminded supporters that if they live in a Tier 3 area they will not be permitted to attend the game. For all details on tickets and the protocols on match day click here.

Chelsea said: "This move begins what is an important step forward in the return to the normal football life we all love and have missed so much for most of 2020.

“We thank all our fans enormously for their patience during a difficult time when we have had little information to give and the way forward was often unclear.”

This will be the first time the WSL has hosted fans outside a pilot test event since the initial lockdown.

Chelsea were the first to announce the return of fans with the Hammers and Reading following suit. Arsenal, Tottenham and Brighton, who are all in Tier 2, are yet to confirm their position.

Meanwhile, Everton have said they will not be having fans for their game against Manchester City despite the city of Liverpool having moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 and Aston Villa’s match against Manchester United is not permitted to have fans as Birmingham is in Tier 3.