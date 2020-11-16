Chelsea players express ‘bittersweet’ feeling after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
Chelsea players reflected on a lost opportunity against Arsenal this weekend, despite grabbing a last-minute draw with an own-goal.
The London derby on Women’s Football Weekend was heading for a goalless draw until the 86th minute when Beth Mead looked to have grabbed all three points for the Gunners.
But a cross, deflected off defender Lotte Wubben-Moy that looped over Arsenal keeper Zinsberger, meant a sharing of the points.
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson wrote: “Bittersweet feeling. Great reaction from the team though. Hope everyone enjoyed Women’s Football Weekend.”
Forward Pernille Harder posted: “Not the result we had hoped for but a goal in injury time to make up for some of it. Thanks for all the birthday wishes.”
Star Beth England said: “Disappointing performance all round today. Very fortunate to come away with a point but we’ll reflect, learn and move forward”
The draw meant Arsenal missed their chance to reclaim top spot in the WSL table and now sit in second while Chelsea are third with a game in hand.