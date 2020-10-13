Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert believes her side’s squad depth will allow them to compete on multiple fronts this season.

The Blues showed their class to defeat Women’s Super League title rivals Manchester City 3-1 at the weekend and maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Chelsea have not lost in the WSL since January 2019 - (Copyright PA)

And above their quality on the ball, Cuthbert feels it is the players’ togetherness which is helping them excel as a unit.

“I thought we was fantastic (against Man City)," she told the club website. "The base of our team is hard work – we’ve got so much talent in our squad, but hard work first and foremost is a foundation for us to then go and play.

"When everyone is working together, we are all sharing the load. When the work is evened out throughout the whole squad it means we are able to go and press.

"When the ball went out to Lucy Bronze, I felt like I was able to go and press because I had the energy to do that because all the other girls had set the foundations.

"We’ve got a star-studded team but first and foremost we are a team and we are together. We want to work for each other, we had a look at each other in the changing rooms before the game and we all wanted to win for each other."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has made it clear she is targeting success in the Champions League season as well as trying to become only the second club ever after Liverpool to defend the WSL title.

And Cuthbert is confident they will be able to juggle a number of objectives throughout the campaign.

She added: "If we want to win the major trophies, like we all do, if we want to compete for every single trophy, including the Champions League, then we are going to need all the depth in the squad we can get.

"We saw from Wednesday to Sunday how much we’ve changed the squad and we’ve managed to keep the performance levels so high.

"The foundations for that performance is done in training and everyone will see what we do on a Sunday but actually all that is built from the week. Everyone is working together as a squad because we all want to help each other achieve the best and when we do it provides a performance like that.

"We all want success – we all want the best for each other. I started on the bench on Wednesday and I was cheering on the girls and when I started the game today I could hear the girls cheering for me.

"Everyone wants the best for each other, we are the ones pushing each other to reach new heights and if we keep pushing each other then the sky will be the limit for us."