Chelsea defender Millie Bright believes the club is in a strong place to challenge for the Champions League this season.

The Blues, who head into the second leg of their last 16 tie against Benfica tonight with a 5-0 lead from last week, have never won the competition.

But with the squad depth manager Emma Hayes now has at her disposal, Bright feels they have what it takes to go all the way.

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the domestic season and are set to reach the last eight in Europe (PA)

"It comes down to the depth of players that we have,' she told the club website. "Being able to rotate and keep players as fresh as possible to get through this tough period of games, especially when it’s the Champions League as it is a different level along with the pressure that comes with it.

"There’s natural pressure that comes with playing in the Champions League but that’s what we want. It comes down to the squad that we have and the recruitment that has gone on over the last season or so.

"It’s important that we have everyone fresh, we can’t afford to be carrying fatigue in a competition like the Champions League so I feel we are in a really good place.

"It’s a competition that we keep on saying that we want to win and we want to be successful in. In order to do that there are processes that come with winning and that is taking it game by game.

"It’s so far so good but it is only half-time and we have to keep on proving ourselves and show that Chelsea are here to win."

Lyon are the defending European champions having won the competition for the last five years in a row.