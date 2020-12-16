Chelsea crush Benfica to progress to Women’s Champions League last 16
Chelsea are through to the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League after they knocked out Benfica this evening.
The Blues recorded a 3-0 win in the second leg of the tie to claim an 8-0 victory on aggregate.
Chelsea were the dominant side throughout the match with Sam Kerr, Beth England and Guro Reiten having countless shots at goal in the opening 20 minutes.
The pressure finally paid off for the hosts as England scored. She crossed the ball into the box thinking she would find Kerr but instead the ball floated over the keeper’s head to put them in front.
As the second half got underway it was clear Chelsea wanted to keep scoring.
Kerr and Reiten continued to create chances but the final pass and touches didn’t connect which kept them from furthering their lead.
However, Benfica didn’t keep them at bay for long as Reiten crossed a pin-point pass to Kerr who slotted home.
Chelsea kept looking for goals and their sustained pressure paid off as England found her second of the match to see out the game.