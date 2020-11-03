Chelsea continue title defence with 2-0 victory over Spurs in tough Conti Cup clash
A frustrated Chelsea side managed to batter down tough Tottenham Hotspur defence to claim a 2-0 victory in the Continental League Cup this evening.
Chelsea were left exasperated in the first half after they created multiple chances at goal but they couldn't quite convert a score, mainly due to the smothering defence of Spurs.
Their closest chance came in the 41st minute as Millie Bright stuck from a free kick. While the shot was hit well, Spurs' keeper Rebecca Spencer did well to save.
Earlier in the half Spurs also had a close chance as Siri Worm's attempt hit the woodwork but with no scores the clubs headed into the break 0-0.
The visitors defence stood firm for the first 20 minutes of the second half until a long range shot from Erin Cuthbert saw her slice through to put Chelsea ahead.
With the momentum swing going their way, the Blues looked to double their lead and an opportunity was handed to them in the 83rd minute after Kerys Harrop handballed in the box.
Melanie Leupolz stepped up to the spot and though Spencer read the penalty well the shot was netted.
Chelsea were hungry for more and nearly had a third as substitute Beth England almost polished off a one touch finish but Spencer saved the shot.
The victory sees Chelsea go top of their group with Spurs being knocked down to second.
Chelsea will next play London City Lionesses on November 18 in the tournament while Spurs face Arsenal.