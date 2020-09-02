Chelsea have announced the signing of Danish international Pernille Harder in a three-year deal.

The 27 year-old is joining the WSL club from VfL Wolfsburg who lost out on the Champions League trophy after a 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

In just over three years at the German club, the forward scored 103 goals in 113 games and won four consecutive Frauen Bundesliga titles.

Before joining Wolfsburg, she played at Swedish side Linkopings where she scored 89 goals in 109 appearances.

Linkopings is where she met her partner Magdalena Eriksson who also plays for Chelsea.

“I’m extremely happy and extremely excited to get started, to finally be here and be a Chelsea player. I couldn’t be more happy,” said Harder.

“I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and to also be playing in the league [WSL]. The English league, it’s so exciting at the moment and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harder also has 113 caps for her country and has scored 61 times.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she is one of the best players in the world.

"Her record at Wolfsburg and Linkopings, as well as internationally with Denmark, shows how valuable she has been to her teams.

"She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level. She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world, but she chose us.

“She chose the players, the staff, the environment, the playing style. You can’t get a bigger compliment than that from one of the best players in the world.”

The WSL gets underway this weekend with Chelsea’s first match being away against Manchester United on Sunday.