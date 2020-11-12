Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson pens contract extension
Three years at Women’s Super League club Chelsea isn’t enough for captain Magdalena Eriksson as she has signed a contract extension.
The new deal will see the Sweden international, who joined the Blues in 2017, remain at the club until 2023.
In her time at Chelsea Eriksson has won the FA Cup, the Continental League Cup and the WSL twice.
So far this season the Blues have made a unbeaten start to the WSL after recording four wins and a draw.
Eriksson said: "It means everything to me to be at this club, there is nowhere else in the world I would rather be. We have everything here.
“We have an amazing team, we have an amazing squad and we have a good group of people around the team to support us. It’s the ideal place to be and I couldn’t see myself being anywhere else.”
Chelsea are next in action this weekend against Arsenal.