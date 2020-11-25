Magdalena Eriksson says she is ‘honoured’ after being named Sweden’s Player of the Year.

The 27 year-old, who currently captains Women’s Super League side and reigning champions Chelsea, also won Defender of the Year in an online awards ceremony.

She has earned 60 caps for her national side and has now received her first Diamond Ball.

The star wrote on Twitter: "Wow. How do I even start. I’m so honoured and proud to be named Player of the Year and Defender of the Year in Sweden.

"There are so many people who have played a part in my journey up until this day and so many I would like to thank.

"To my teammates, both in the national team and in Chelsea. I feel so lucky being part of two incredible teams in which we always wish the best for one another, and therefore create a space for every individual to flourish. To my coaches, current and previous, thank you for believing in me.

"To every female footballer active in the years before me, thank you for your continuous fight towards equal rights, allowing me to live like a true professional today.

“I will happily take over the torch and continue the fight.”

She also thanked her family and girlfriend Pernille Harder, who also plays for Chelsea.

Eriksson was part of the youth national set-up from under-15 to under-23 level, before earning her first senior cap in 2014.

She also featured in the Swedish squad who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, and in last year’s bronze medal-winning World Cup team.

She moved over to the English league after signing for the Blues in 2017 where she has since made 45 appearances.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Golden Ball for the first time since 2016.

After signing for AC Milan in the summer he has helped his team move to the top of the Serie A table.

On his award, he said: “A huge thank you - I believe everything is possible if you just believe in it and you invest a lot of time and hard work.”