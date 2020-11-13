Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson has her sights set on winning the club’s first ever Champions League trophy this season.

European glory is the missing piece of the jigsaw since the Blues were founded in 1992.

And while French champions Lyon have won the Champions League for the last five years in a row, Eriksson feels this campaign, under the guidance of long-time manager Emma Hayes, could be the one where they end that run and make history.

The Champions League remains the only trophy Eriksson is yet to win with Chelsea (EMPICS Sport)

"We are not shy about our goals, we want to win everything we participate in," Eriksson told Sky Sports News.

"It's the biggest tournament and we have our eyes set on it. We missed it last year, it was devastating to watch other teams play when you're not in it.

"We're hungry this year, we're on the right path, I have a core belief we can do it.

"The squad is by far the strongest we've had since I've joined the club. I feel like, and we all have the belief, that we can achieve anything."

Eriksson has helped Chelsea to two Women’s Super League titles since joining the club in 2017, the latest of which came back in June when they were awarded the trophy after the coronavirus pandemic put a premature end to the season.

Since joining the side three years ago, Eriksson has also lifted the League Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

On Thursday, the Swedish full-back signed a new deal with Chelsea to keep her at the club until 2023.

Chelsea travel to Arsenal this Sunday in one of the standout games of Women’s Football Weekend.