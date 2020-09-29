Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she’s ‘disappointed’ her club lost their FA Cup quarter-final against Everton at the weekend but admits they need to be ’humble in defeat’.

The Toffees came back from 1-0 down after five minutes to defeat the Women’s Super League champions 2-1 to progress to the semis.

Hayes said: "We have to say congratulations Everton – they defended well, they made it difficult for us to put the ball in the back of the net and our finishing phase wasn’t quite at its best level. We dominated in the area but whether the cross was over-hit or whether we hit the ball into the goalkeeper's hands, I never felt we were clinical enough when it really mattered.

"It happens it’s football, we’ve lost to a team who has defended resolutely and capitalised on two mistakes and that happens. I think for us if we were out there another 90 minutes, I’m not sure we would have scored so that is something for us to reflect on.

“I always think this fixture after international break is tough, I’m disappointed but we have to be humble in defeat and congratulate Everton on a good performance.”

And Hayes added she is keen to see a response from the team, first in training, and then against Birmingham City in the WSL this weekend.

She added: “I just expect my team to react and get ready to go for next weekend. We don’t have a game midweek, I want to see a response on the training ground and they have shown me time and time again that they can respond and that’s what I will challenge them to do.”

Birmingham City v Chelsea kicks off on Sunday at 2.30pm.