Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says she misses fans at matches as ‘they are what makes football’
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has said she is missing fans’ in stadiums as ‘they are what makes football’.
The Women’s Super League has only seen crowds at West Ham’s fixture against Arsenal in September and so the Blues have not had spectators since women’s football was suspended back in March.
She tweeted: “Have to say this. I miss fans terribly from games. Fans lift the team in all moments and without them it’s just not the same. It feels so strange without them and I want our fans to know that we miss you. You are what makes football.”
Plans to begin getting fans back in stadiums have now been put on hold due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.
Chelsea beat Birmingham City at the weekend in the WSL 1-0 as a Fran Kirby strike was the difference between the sides.
Their next match is on Sunday against Manchester City.