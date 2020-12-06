Chelsea 3-2 West Ham LIVE: And the fans are back! Sam Kerr gets the hat-trick

Chelsea will host West Ham this weekend
Chelsea will host West Ham this weekend (NurPhoto/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
12:06pm, Sun 06 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea take on West Ham in the first Women’s Super League match to have fans back in the stadium.

Over 700 Blues season ticket holders will be in the stands at Kingsmeadow to witness the London clubs clash.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Welcome back to the WSL... with fans!

Fans have returned to the WSL and NewsChain are here at Kingsmeadow to bring you all the atmosphere and action!

The teams will be revealed soon so stay tuned!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea team sheet!

Emma Hayes has released her team for today!

Fran Kirby makes her return from injury!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Ham starting 11 is up!

The Hammers have revealed their starting squad!

Rachel Daly and Gilly Flaherty both are in the starting 11

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The atmosphere is electric!

Ann-Katrin Berger made her way out to training and the stands erupted in applause.

Berger raised her hands in the air and a smile beamed on her face

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea are out training

The full squad are now out on the pitch training and the chants have already started!

‘Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea’ is ringing out here at Kingsmeadow 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Pernille Harder’s first game with fans

Today is the first time Harder will experience fans after she signed for the Blues in the summer.

Fans have already shouted to her and she’s been waving to the crowds

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crowd

The crowd here may only be a few hundred strong but they are more than making up for the time they haven’t been able to be at Kingsmeadow.

Any time a player turns around to wave at them, fans are going wild!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rainbow laces

Both clubs are honouring the rainbow laces campaign today

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Half an hour to kick off!

We just have 30 minutes until kick off here at Kingsmeadow!

Who will get the win today?

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Squad announcements in the stadium

The stadium announcer is announcing the teams for today’s match and the crowd are raring to go!

For the West Ham team they clapped every name, a nice touch as no away fans can be here, but as soon as the Chelsea players were being announced the atmosphere completely lifted.

Every player had cheers, stamping of the feet and huge applause.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
123456789101112

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Women's Super League

Chelsea FC Women

West Ham Women