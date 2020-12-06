Chelsea 3-2 West Ham LIVE: And the fans are back! Sam Kerr gets the hat-trick
Chelsea take on West Ham in the first Women’s Super League match to have fans back in the stadium.
Over 700 Blues season ticket holders will be in the stands at Kingsmeadow to witness the London clubs clash.
Welcome back to the WSL... with fans!
Fans have returned to the WSL and NewsChain are here at Kingsmeadow to bring you all the atmosphere and action!
The teams will be revealed soon so stay tuned!
Chelsea team sheet!
Emma Hayes has released her team for today!
Fran Kirby makes her return from injury!
West Ham starting 11 is up!
The Hammers have revealed their starting squad!
Rachel Daly and Gilly Flaherty both are in the starting 11
The atmosphere is electric!
Ann-Katrin Berger made her way out to training and the stands erupted in applause.
Berger raised her hands in the air and a smile beamed on her face
Chelsea are out training
The full squad are now out on the pitch training and the chants have already started!
‘Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea’ is ringing out here at Kingsmeadow
Pernille Harder’s first game with fans
Today is the first time Harder will experience fans after she signed for the Blues in the summer.
Fans have already shouted to her and she’s been waving to the crowds
Crowd
The crowd here may only be a few hundred strong but they are more than making up for the time they haven’t been able to be at Kingsmeadow.
Any time a player turns around to wave at them, fans are going wild!
Rainbow laces
Both clubs are honouring the rainbow laces campaign today
Half an hour to kick off!
We just have 30 minutes until kick off here at Kingsmeadow!
Who will get the win today?
Squad announcements in the stadium
The stadium announcer is announcing the teams for today’s match and the crowd are raring to go!
For the West Ham team they clapped every name, a nice touch as no away fans can be here, but as soon as the Chelsea players were being announced the atmosphere completely lifted.
Every player had cheers, stamping of the feet and huge applause.