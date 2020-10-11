Chelsea 3-1 Manchester City: Fran Kirby shines as champions put title rivals to the sword
Chelsea swatted aside Women’s Super League title rivals Manchester City with a ruthless 3-1 victory at Kingsmeadow.
It was the visitors who came closest early on when American Sam Mewis charged through the midfield and struck a low effort against the post.
Emma Hayes’ side then made City pay nine minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert’s shot was deemed by the referee to have struck Demi Stokes’ hand, although the official proceeded to book Ellen White instead.
Despite the confusion, Maren Mjelde proceeded to tuck away the spot kick to give the Blues a well-deserved half-time lead.
And the second half proved much of the same for the reigning WSL title holders as they doubled their lead when Kirby brilliantly found Sam Kerr with a low cross and the Australian made no mistake from six yards.
City did pull one back in the 73rd minute when the referee gave another penalty for a handball by Millie Bright and Chloe Kelly stepped up to slam home the spot kick.
But their hope was short lived as six minutes later Kirby got the goal she thoroughly deserved, sprinting through and rounding a helpless Ellie Roebuck before finishing neatly.
The win takes Chelsea to third in the table with ten points from four games as they extend their undefeated streak.
Chelsea now wait until November 8 to play in the league again when they host another unbeaten side in Everton.
Meanwhile, Man City will dust themselves for their trip to Reading next weekend.