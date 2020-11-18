Charlton Athletic’s Charley Clifford set to become club’s joint all-time leading appearance maker
Charlton Athletic’s Charley Clifford will make history by becoming the club’s joint all time leading appearance maker if she plays in their Continental League Cup match against West Ham this evening.
Clifford is set to make her 273rd appearance tonight, meaning she will equal the record held by Kim Dixson.
Speaking about potentially equalling the record, Clifford said: "It’s an honour really, obviously to take over from Kimmy as well, she’s Miss Charlton, so to replicate her is kind of like a dream come true.
"I’ve always looked up to Kimmy, even now I still look up to her, so yeah it’s an honour."
The 27 year-old then shared her highlights of playing at the club.
"Making my debut was quite a big highlight, throughout my time here being picked to go away with England at the U19’s that was a highlight and then obviously just winning the leagues," she added.
"We won the league twice since I’ve been here and getting promoted into the Championship so yeah we’ve had some good times."
Charlton v West Ham will kick off at 7.45pm tonight.