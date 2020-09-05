Charlton Athletic sign Bristol City star Ella Rutherford
15:41pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
Women’s Championship side Charlton Athletic have signed Ella Rutherford from Women’s Super League club Bristol City.
The 20 year-old left City this summer and spent the 2019/20 season on loan to Championship clubs Crystal Palace and and Leicester City.
“This club has great ambition. I wanted to come here, work hard and get the club where it should be, because there is a great group of girls here and I feel like we can really do something this season,” she said