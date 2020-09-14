Charlton Athletic sign Bethan Roe on season-long loan from Brighton

Roe has signed a loan deal for Athletic
Roe has signed a loan deal for Athletic - (Copyright Twitter: Charlton Athletic )
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
13:32pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Women’s Championship club Charlton Athletic have signed Bethan Roe on a season-long loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion. 

Roe has been at Women’s Super League club Albion for four years after signing from her hometown club Norwich City.

“I am really excited to get going with the girls. I have settled in really well and the girls have all made me feel right at home," she said.

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. There is a great squad here and last year was not representative of the quality we have here. Hopefully I can get amongst the goals and help the team get as many wins as possible.”

She signed on the dotted line ahead of the club’s clash against Blackburn Rovers yesterday in which she made her debut.

Athletic recorded a 1-0 win after Jess King scored a late winner in the 92nd minute.

The club now sit fifth in the table.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Charlton Athletic

Brighton & Hove Albion

FA Women's Super League

FA Women's Championship