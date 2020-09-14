Charlton Athletic sign Bethan Roe on season-long loan from Brighton
Women’s Championship club Charlton Athletic have signed Bethan Roe on a season-long loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Roe has been at Women’s Super League club Albion for four years after signing from her hometown club Norwich City.
“I am really excited to get going with the girls. I have settled in really well and the girls have all made me feel right at home," she said.
“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. There is a great squad here and last year was not representative of the quality we have here. Hopefully I can get amongst the goals and help the team get as many wins as possible.”
She signed on the dotted line ahead of the club’s clash against Blackburn Rovers yesterday in which she made her debut.
Athletic recorded a 1-0 win after Jess King scored a late winner in the 92nd minute.
The club now sit fifth in the table.