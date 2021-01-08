Charlton Athletic clash against Blackburn Rovers postponed
18:30pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Charlton Athletic’s FA Women’s Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday has been postponed after several individuals tested positive for coronavirus within the Charlton camp.
The individuals affected will now self-isolate before returning to training.
It comes less than a month since the club had to cancel their fixture against Crystal Palace also due to positive coronavirus cases.
Riteesh Mishra’s side are currently in the relegation zone as the second half of the season is due to get underway and they will next face Coventry United on January 24.
A new date for the fixture between Charlton and Rovers will be announced in due course.