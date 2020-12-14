Championship club Lewes announce six-figure sponsorship deal
Championship club Lewes FC have announced a six-figure partnership deal with fashion company Lyle & Scott which is understood to be the biggest sponsorship for a club not affiliated with a Premier League team.
The deal covers both the men and women’s sides and will run until the summer of 2021.
Lewes Women’s general manager Maggie Murphy said: “In a dark year where women’s sport faced so many setbacks, this partnership with Lyle & Scott proves that women’s football and ethical, community-oriented football is the future of the game.
"This investment allows us to grow, professionalise and strengthen our squad as well as share our story with others via a unique content partnership with Lyle & Scott.”
The club have made moves for equality in football as both the male and female players are paid equally and Lyle & Scott have said that is part of the reason they have invested.
Brand Director of Lyle & Scott, Ben Gunn, said: “Lewes FC is a beacon in the sporting world, a fan owned football club whose principles and values extend way beyond the football field. Something that genuinely excited us. Our focus at Lyle & Scott is on building a community, supporting, and collaborating with those whose vision is a powerful conduit for change across fashion, sport and music.
"We didn’t see this an opportunity to sponsor Lewes FC but rather an opportunity to help them tell their story, support their journey, whilst creating content opportunities that will allow a much wider audience to appreciate the outstanding work the club does.”
Lewes’ men play in the seventh tier while the women’s team compete in the Championship and they are currently sixth in the table.