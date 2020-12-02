Championship club Durham raise awareness for cervical cancer as they team up with charity
Championship club Durham have partnered with the charity Amber’s Law to raise awareness for cervical cancer in young women.
The charity’s logo will feature on the club’s home and away shirts starting this weekend for their match against Blackburn Rovers.
Captain Sarah Wilson said: "It’s so important that we utilise the platform that we have to raise awareness.
“It’s something that if we can get comfortable talking about, and even just help one person, then we’ve supported and done our job.”
The charity was set up in 2017 in memory of Amber Rose Cliff who died of cervical cancer aged 25 after being denied a smear test due to her age. The NHS offers tests for women from the age of 25.
Cliff paid for a private test at the age of 21 and discovered cancer that had been there for between two to four years.
The charity’s main aims are to raise money for women who cannot afford the procedure privately and to change NHS guidelines so high-risk groups can access the test from the age of 18.