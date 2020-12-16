Champions League round-up: Man City and Chelsea progress to last 16
Both English clubs in the Women's Champions League executed clinical performances in the second leg of their ties to progress to the Round of 16.
Manchester City beat Goteborg 3-0 (5-1 on aggregate) in a composed performance.
Lauren Hemp hit a phenomenal strike to put City ahead and Georgia Stanway scored a brace in quick succession to seal the victory for the hosts.
Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Benfica 3-0 (8-0 on aggregate) at Kingsmeadow.
Beth England opened the scoring in the first half and her goal was the difference at half-time.
The Blues wanted more from the match and their pressure paid off as Sam Kerr and England scored in the second half.
Defending champions Lyon knocked out Italian club Juventus after winning their second leg 3-0 (6-2 on aggregate).
Dzsenifer Marozsán, Melvine Malard and Janice Cayman scored to keep their hopes of winning a sixth consecutive title alive.
Other results
Atletico Madrid 5-0 (9-2) Chenois GE, BIIK-Kazygurt 1-0 (2-2) WFC-2 Kharkiv, Slavia Praha 0-1 (2-3) Fiorentina, PSG 6-1 (8-1) Górnik Łęczna, Barcelona 4-1 (8-2) PSV, Bayern Munich 3-0 (6-1) Ajax, VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 (7-0) ZFK Spartak, Rosengard 10-0 (17-0) Lanchkhuti, LSK 0-1 (2-1) Minsk, Fortuna Hjørring 3-2 (6-2) Pomurje, Glasgow City 0-1 (1-3) Sparta Praha.
Zurich v St. Polten will be played tomorrow while both legs of Brøndby vs Vålerenga will be played in February.