Challenge Cup winners Houston Dash extend contracts for Christine Nairn and Jamia Fields
13:15pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Houston Dash have extended Christine Nairn and Jamia Fields’ contracts by one-year, with the option to stay through 2022.
Midfielder Nairn has made the most appearances in the National Women’s Soccer League with 150.
The 30 year-old was part of the squad during the club’s first-ever league title when they won the Challenge Cup during the summer.
She has previously spent two seasons with Melbourne Victory in Australia’s W-League.
Forward Fields, 27, signed for the side in 2019 and made five starts in 16 appearances.
She most recently made four appearances during the side’s recent Challenge Cup campaign.
During the 2018 season she left the club for a year and joined Norway’s Avaldsnes IL.