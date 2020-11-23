Celtic’s Jodie Bartle ‘buzzing’ to score her first goal for the club
Jodie Bartle scored her first goal for Celtic since joining the club in January of this year in the 6-2 win over Hibernian and says she is ‘buzzing’.
Bartle added the goal was even sweeter after she thought she had scored against Rangers last week only for it to be disallowed.
She said: “Awesome feeling, buzzing to get on the scoresheet. Especially because of last week when I thought I had scored against Rangers.
“We had been working on our set-pieces so I think we got that one down to a T. So to score from a set-piece so early was brilliant."
Despite being 5-1 up at half-time, Bartle said the team weren’t happy with their first half performance.
"It wasn’t good enough for us, it wasn’t the Celtic way as we should’ve been further ahead. It isn’t how we train. We just weren’t ourselves at all.
“The scoreline was the only positive. The half-time talk was enough, we came out in the second-half and we were much better."
Celtic are currently in second place in the Scottish Women’s Premier League and on the same points as Rangers in third and three behind league leaders Glasgow City.
They next play Forfar Farmington on December 6.