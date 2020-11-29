Celtic’s Caitlin Hayes on her ‘crucial’ relationship with fellow defender Kelly Clark
Celtic’s Caitlin Hayes believes her centre back partnership with Kelly Clark is the reason for the club’s recent good form.
Celtic have only lost one match, in the opening fixture against Glasgow City, in the first five rounds of the Scottish Women’s Premier League and have only conceded four goals in the league so far this season.
Hayes said: “Without being too soppy, there’s definitely no relationship like there is with the centre back partnership - it’s crucial.
“My relationship with Kelly is only getting stronger with each game as we continue to learn and lean on each other both on and off the pitch. The element of trust is paramount which is something again that’s only gaining strength, it’s reassuring to know if I mess up she’s got me and of course vice versa."
Celtic will next play Forfar Farmington and Hayes is confident they can maintain their unbeaten streak.
“We’ve just got to maintain that focus and keep having the perspective that we don’t fear any team, but we respect all of them, and as long as we show that utmost respect and turn up with our own game plan and work ethic then I think we will reap what we deserve."
Celtic v Forfar Farmington will kick off at 2pm on December 6.